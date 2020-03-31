Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $137,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker purchased 15,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

