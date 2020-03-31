Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $134,000 in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NXST opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,132.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

