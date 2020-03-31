Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $133,000 in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

