Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of First United worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First United by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First United by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First United by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. First United Corp has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.