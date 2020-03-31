Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $107,000 Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244,601 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vereit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after buying an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Vereit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after buying an additional 4,357,437 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vereit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,258,000 after buying an additional 2,955,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vereit by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 2,614,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VER opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

