Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,684,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

