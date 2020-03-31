Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 183.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 17.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ATEX opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $952,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319 over the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

