Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.47.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.59%.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

