Marshall Wace LLP Sells 104,714 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 104,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

