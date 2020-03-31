Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.57% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOV shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.06 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

