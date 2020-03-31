Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

