Marshall Wace LLP Invests $659,000 in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESQ. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 40,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.96. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

