Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 90,076 eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eGain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in eGain by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. eGain Corp has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.