Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.57.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.42. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.3199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$51,092.05.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.