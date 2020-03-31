Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,129 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

