Man Group plc Sells 93,835 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,835 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.58% of Adtalem Global Education worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATGE opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.