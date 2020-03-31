Man Group plc Sells 731,126 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 731,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.