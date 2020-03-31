Man Group plc Sells 37,737 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

