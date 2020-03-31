Man Group plc Sells 372,092 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 372,092 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

