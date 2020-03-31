Man Group plc Sells 32,803 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435,434 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

