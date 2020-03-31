Man Group plc Sells 2,691,266 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,691,266 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

