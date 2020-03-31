Man Group plc Sells 252,994 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,073 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 252,994 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,693 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $215,476,000 after buying an additional 233,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from to in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,036.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

