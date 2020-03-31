Man Group plc Sells 231,744 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,744 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.02.

Shares of CNI opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

