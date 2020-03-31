Man Group plc Sells 145,096 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,096 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

