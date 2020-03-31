Man Group plc Sells 106,826 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,826 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,774,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,379,000 after buying an additional 329,636 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,834,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after purchasing an additional 155,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

