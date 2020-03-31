Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.77% of Trinseo worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of TSE opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

