Man Group plc Purchases 5,500 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of CoreSite Realty worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after acquiring an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 87,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 82,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE:COR opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.