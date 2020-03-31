Man Group plc Purchases 4,590 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Shares of UNP opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

