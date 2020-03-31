Man Group plc Purchases 30,789 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Man Group plc lifted its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,789 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.45% of ABM Industries worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after buying an additional 801,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 588,180 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,881,000 after buying an additional 516,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

