Man Group plc Purchases 252,308 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 252,308 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of Sanmina worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,904 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,215,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after buying an additional 168,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

