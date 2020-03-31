Man Group plc Purchases 16,771 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

