Man Group plc Purchases 1,546,971 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 415.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546,971 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 342,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,523,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,284,335.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,765,468 shares of company stock worth $55,086,972. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

