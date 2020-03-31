Man Group plc Purchases 135,404 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,404 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 660,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

