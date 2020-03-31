Man Group plc Purchases 10,238 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

