Man Group plc Makes New $12.68 Million Investment in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,680,000. Man Group plc owned 0.57% of Ra Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

