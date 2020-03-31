Man Group plc Lowers Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,138 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,585,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,671 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,750,000 after buying an additional 268,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

