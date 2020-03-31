Man Group plc Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of nVent Electric worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

