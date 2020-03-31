Man Group plc Increases Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,454 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Group worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

