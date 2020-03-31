Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,060 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 393,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,457 shares of company stock worth $13,556,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

