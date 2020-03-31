Man Group plc Has $12.67 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136,314 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

BLMN opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $579.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.