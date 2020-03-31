Man Group plc Has $12.63 Million Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 226.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $16,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 665,110 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

