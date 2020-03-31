Man Group plc Has $12.48 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Man Group plc raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 201.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,739 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

