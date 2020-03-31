Man Group plc Has $12.07 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

PPL stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

