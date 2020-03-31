Man Group plc Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,033,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

