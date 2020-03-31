Man Group plc Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 242,381 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of IDACORP worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 202,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE IDA opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

