Man Group plc Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,367 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.42% of Cabot worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

CBT opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

