Man Group plc Has $11.27 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,490 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

