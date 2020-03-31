Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.45% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders purchased a total of 46,758 shares of company stock worth $527,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

