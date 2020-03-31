Man Group plc Grows Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 233.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

