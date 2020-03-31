Man Group plc Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Man Group plc increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 832.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of TRU opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.